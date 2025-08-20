Jennifer Garner explains why she named her eldest child Violet Affleck

Jennifer Garner has recently shared how she and Ben Affleck named her eldest daughter, Violet Affleck.

The 13 Going On 30 alum revealed that her daughter’s name is inspired by her grandmother’s name, who was also known as Violet.

Speaking fondly of her grandma and how she helped shape her relationship with food, Jennifer admitted, “I'm the daughter of a farmer and my mom, they had a sustenance farm. It was like a little spit farm in Oklahoma. They lived on it.”

“They lived off of what the farm could make and what they could grow in a year. They didn't go hungry. But it was just that. And then they would buy sugar and vanilla,” recalled the 53-year-old.

Daredevil actress disclosed her favourite memory from the childhood with her grandma in her exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.

“They had a dairy cow and, in the summers, my grandmother Violet would make a big thing of ice cream,” she continued.

Jennifer told the outlet, “They would sit outside on a blanket and they would crank the ice cream and finish a gallon and go make another one and do it again.”

The Alias actress said that she grew up with this “super romantic notion”.

“My grandmother Violet was a ball buster. Like a fox got into the chicken coop in the middle of the night one night,” dished Jennifer.

The Elektra actress pointed out that she “went out and killed it. And then she just was like, well, let's just eat all these chicken’”.

“She fried chicken until the sun came up. She just kept frying. And they had a feast in the middle of the night. She's like, it's not going to go to waste. And that's part of family lore,” added Jennifer.