John Stamos on how he still looks young in his 60s

John Stamos has recently spilled one key tip to looking young in his 60s.

The Full House alum revealed that he takes care of himself as he’s “getting old” even though he doesn’t “feel” it in a new interview with US Weekly.

John, who turns 62 on August 19, shared one secret about ageing gracefully and that’s he “stopped drinking” 10 years ago.

“That’s why I’m alive… I never would have met my wife Caitlin McHugh if I was still drinking,” said the ER star.

John told the outlet that he’s “happy where I’m at in my career, but I think I would be a lot further along if I’d stopped sooner”.

“I got the job done, but I could have done it better, and I could have been more connected,” noted the You actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, John, who tied the knot with Caitlin in February 2018, noted that his wife and seven-year-old son have completely changed his life.

“Getting married and having a child, that’s kept me young and kept me alive,” he remarked.

The Fuller House actor admitted, “I think that’s helped with my longevity.”

Besides his family and sobriety, John pointed out that self-care routine also helped him looking younger.

“I don’t do a lot… I wash my face. Depends on if there’s some scrub around. I work out three or four times a week,” continued the actor.

John mentioned that he does “electric muscle-stimulant thing where you put a suit on, but you only wear it for 20 minutes. But good sleep now is important”.

“Having a young son helps,” quipped the actor.