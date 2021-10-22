Queen admitted to hospital following tour cancellation

Following the Queen's cancellation of her official duties, she was admitted to the hospital for a checkup.
Royal doctors got the 95-year-old to be seen by specialists in London on Wednesday afternoon.
Following her discharge, Buckingham Palace said that she was in "good spirits" following "preliminary investigations" during her hospital visit.
It is reported that her medical staff had her admitted in the hospital for precautionary reasons.
The Queen’s hospital stay comes as a first in eight years.
The Palace said: "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today [Thursday] and remains in good spirits."
As of recently, the Queen's health has been centre stage as she recently canceled her Northern Ireland tour as well as using a walking stick.
MI6 chief shared a picture with Prince Charles on Thursday
Meghan Markle has written an open letter to Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer
Zooey Deschanel's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was also decided but plans for her inclusion fell short
Simone Biles gets candid and said that at one point she was not able to do anything like she used to do
Ruby Rose has said that people sustained injuries while working on the set of Batwoman
Blake Lively has made it clear that she does not want photos of her kids on social media