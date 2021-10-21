Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘refuse’ to let Prince Harry’s interruptions impact work

Prince William, Kate Middleton praised by experts for their dedication to work and the environment

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently received a lot of praise from experts for not letting Prince Harry distract them in any way from their climate crisis work and other royal duties.



Royal author and expert Duncan Larcombe made this claim during a candid chat with OK! Magazine where he was quoted saying, "That was Prince William the rockstar."

"He's being likened to James Bond, he was dressed in that absolutely uncharacteristic velvet jacket and when you see things like that, you see the message to Harry and Meghan.”

He also went on to say, "It’s the message that anything you can do, we can do better."

In all likelihood "I think it’s an indication that they’re not going to let Harry and Meghan distract them, the job goes on and William and Kate are the ones shaping it into their own way of doing things."