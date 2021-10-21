Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears ‘looking for attorneys’ after conservatorship suspension

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie is reportedly on the hunt for a new attorney as he gears up for an in-depth investigation into the current conservator of his daughter’s estate and assets.

This news has been brought forward by a source close to People magazine and according to their findings, "Mathew Rosengart has asserted numerous times that he is going to investigate and sue Jamie.”

"If/when he does, Jamie will need to defend and likely be adverse to parties in the conservatorship."

The inside source even went on to admit, "Vivian told Jamie he'll need a different litigator and that she and H&K weren't interested in that role — so Jamie authorized Vivian to help him find a strong litigator, which she did.”

However, while Mr Spears is separating from his current lawyer, the source reveals "Jamie is pleased with the work done" by Holland & Knight and "he and Vivian remain in close touch during the transition."