Willy Wonka lyricist Leslie Bricusse passes away at 90

The songwriter for Willy Wonka Leslie Bricusse has passed away at the age of 90.

The academy award-winning songwriter is a veteran in the entertainment industry, responsible for producing hit songs and credits including, Doctor Dolittle and Willy Wonka’s Cholate Factory.

Leslie Bricusse with longtime fellow collaborator Anthony Newley

The news was brought to light by his son Adam via an emotional Instagram tribute.

The post included photographs of Leslie alongside his wife and son, taken during candid tender moments.

The announcement also had a loving caption that read, “My Dearest Father, passed away peacefully this morning.... Please raise a glass for him”.

Adam even included lyrics from his father’s famous 1964 song named Feeling Good and the lyric read, "Sleep in peace when the day is done ... And I'm feeling good."

