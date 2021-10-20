Sarah Paulson's transformation as Linda Tripp in American Crime Story stuns fans

The third season of the series begin to tell the story around the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal

American Crime Story viewers were left shocked by Sarah Paulson’s ‘unsettling’ Linda Tripp transformation as the first episode of the show went air on Tuesday.



The opening instalment saw the third season of the series begin to tell the story around the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal – and it was Sarah as the American civil servant who caught the eye.

The role has been the subject of much debate online, with actress Sarah previously speaking out about the criticism she received for wearing a ‘fat suit’ to play the character.

The actress sported a five pound fat suit to emulate Linda’s appearance after also gaining 30lbs, putting on prosthetic teeth, a prosthetic nose, and a wig.

Viewers on social media discussed the transformation – with some claiming to have ‘no idea’ it was Sarah until well into the episode.

‘Wow had no idea that was Sarah Paulson,’ one viewer said.

‘Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp is unsettling,’ another added.

‘The prosthetics budget on this must have run into millions,’ one viewer tweeted.

The 46-year-old has come in for scrutiny online after her involvement in the series was revealed, with some critics quick to call out the casting choice.