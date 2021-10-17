Dwayne Johnson touches on the benefits of an ‘audience first’ philosophy

Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media and shared the impact of his personal ‘audience first’ philosophy on his career.
The actor-turned-rapper shared his thoughts on Instagram via a candid post that contained the caption, “My ‘audience first’ philosophy has always served me well throughout my careers.”
“From wrestling in flea markets for $40bucks per match, to headlining WrestleManias, to the global scale of Hollywood, to my entrepreneurial achievements and industrial ambitions ~ everything I do is always anchored in putting the audience, the consumer and the people first.”
He signed off his note by adding, “Always take care of the people with quality and a great experience.”
