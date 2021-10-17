'Squid Game' director lost teeth while filming: ‘So stressful’

'Squid Game' director reportedly lost over six of his teeth while filming the show due to his emerging stress

Squid Game's director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk claims he lost over six of his teeth while filming the show due to the mounting stress.

The director shared his experience while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

There he was quoted saying, "Yeah, I mean, as you said, this was a nine-episode series and I was the only one who was writing the scripts and directing the whole thing, so it was a really physically, mentally, emotionally challenging task.”

"And the story doesn't exactly have the simplest concept, so as we were going along, new ideas were coming to me, or I would see flaws that I felt needed to be corrected, so I was, in fact, revising the script as I was filming the whole series.”

He concluded by noting, "So that's partly why I had a huge amount of stress, which led to me losing six teeth during production, which I've mentioned in some other interviews.”