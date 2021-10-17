 
Sunday October 17, 2021
Miley Cyrus expresses gratitude to her fans for ‘great company on this ride of my life’

October 17, 2021
“I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!” wrote Miley Cyrus 

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus is coming forth to send love to her fans for standing by her all these years and giving unconditional support.  

In a post on MileyWorld.com, the singer wrote a letter for her fans expressing her gratitude to her army of fans for their loyal support.

"I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life! There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist). I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work!”

“I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!” she wrote.

"The setlist represents my evolution! It honors + celebrates every era!” she went on to say.

“They are all so special to me! Mostly because you have been a part of it! Can't wait to create the next one for/with you! I love you forever!” she added. 

