Miley Cyrus shares a note addressing her ‘intense spurts of change’

Miley Cyrus recently penned an emotional note for her fans and even addressed her recent ‘intense spurts of change’ in life.
The singer penned her handwritten note and posted it to her personal website MileyWorld.com.
It read, "I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life!"
“There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist).”
“I am so [excited] to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work! I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have [you]!"
