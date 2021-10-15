Billie Eilish details meeting the Royals for first time at ‘No Time to Die’ premiere

Billie Eilish opens up about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton: 'They were just so normal'

Pop music sensation Billie Eilish opened up about her first-ever meeting with the members of British royal family at the global premiere of latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. The singer described Prince William and Kate Middleton as ‘amazing’ and ‘down to earth’ people.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the Happier Than Ever singer admitted that she was given a ‘whole list’ of regulations to follow when meeting the royals, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were ultimately too laid back to worry about formalities.

As per Page Six reported, Eilish told Jimmy Kimmel, “I tried to [follow the rules]. I was planning on it, They were just so normal. They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared. I can’t talk to them."

The 19-year-old singer gushed over her encounter with the duke and duchess and revealed that it was ‘amazing’ to meet both William and Kate.

"They were very complimentary, and they had all these questions for me," she continued. "They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I can't complain."

Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell have written and produced the title track of No Time to Die. The sibling duo was honored at the star-studded, global premiere of the latest Bond film.







