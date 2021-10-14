Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s rep addresses plans for Lilibet’s christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal representative has finally spoken out regarding plans for Lilibet’s christening.

The representative spoke about it all during their interview with E News! And started off calling out the rumours that are currently circulating.

The spokesperson started off by admitting that the Sussexes have not yet finalized any plans for baby Lilibet.

He was also quoted saying, “Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized. and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation.”

