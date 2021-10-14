Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s rep addresses plans for Lilibet’s christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal representative has finally spoken out regarding plans for Lilibet’s christening.
The representative spoke about it all during their interview with E News! And started off calling out the rumours that are currently circulating.
The spokesperson started off by admitting that the Sussexes have not yet finalized any plans for baby Lilibet.
He was also quoted saying, “Plans for the baby's christening have not been finalized. and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation.”
Prince Andrew reportedly at risk of prosecution from the US despite being cleared by Scotland Yard
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘losing authenticity’ after signing on with 'multi-million deals'
BTS’ Jimin highlights his personal qualms with accepting and embracing adulthood
Dwayne Johnson sheds light on the best and worst things about being famous
George Clooney addresses his 1997 ‘less than stellar’ stint as Batman
'We’re both children of immigrants,' said Hasan Minhaj about Riz Ahmed