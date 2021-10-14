Sharon Osbourne says Sheryl Underwood underwent 'anger management classes' after outburst

Sharon Osbourne says co-host Sherly Underwood took anger management classes after her multiple breakdowns on The Talk.
Speaking with Megyn Kelly in a recent interview, Osbourne shared that Underwood “had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them. . . So they sent her to anger management.”
She later added: “None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes. . . And I’m not saying that Sheryl was a terrible person because she treated producers the way she did.”
Osbourne's remarks come months after she exited the CBS show due to a heated argument with Underwood.
Demi Lovato honours her late friend Tommy in the official lyric video release for the song ‘Unforgettable’
Fifteen people who suffered smoke inhalation were rushed to hospital for treatment
In recent years magazine critics and others in the industry have criticized the song as "racist"
Victoria Beckham wows fans with her elegance as she rocked a gorgeous dress and platform heels
IATSE says that despite months of negotiations, Hollywood studios have ignored their demands
Kim Kardashian becomes sole owner of Hidden Hills home