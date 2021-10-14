 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Sharon Osbourne says Sheryl Underwood underwent 'anger management classes' after outburst

'None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes,' says Sharon Osbourne
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 14, 2021
Sharon Osbourne says Sheryl Underwood underwent anger management classes after outburst
Sharon Osbourne says Sheryl Underwood underwent 'anger management classes' after outburst

Sharon Osbourne says co-host Sherly Underwood   took anger management classes after her multiple breakdowns on  The Talk.

Speaking with Megyn Kelly in a recent interview, Osbourne  shared that Underwood “had three complaints about her from different producers about the way she treated them. . . So they sent her to anger management.”

She later added: “None of us are perfect. We all make mistakes. . . And I’m not saying that Sheryl was a terrible person because she treated producers the way she did.”

Osbourne's remarks come months after she exited the CBS show  due to a heated argument with Underwood.

More From Entertainment