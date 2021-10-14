Kumail Nanjiani calls out ‘Silicon Valley’ for continuous jokes about his appearance

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani is calling out his show Silicon Valley for continuously mocking his appearance.
The comedian and his wife Emily V. Gordon spoke to Variety about how his physical appearance was being used as a continual joke on the HBO comedy.
"There were entire storylines around it. That stuff does get to you, where you're like, 'Aww…that's not a great feeling.' I love everyone on the show, and I never voiced this concern. Maybe I should have,” he said.
“Other actors did when they had stuff that they didn't enjoy doing. I understand that storyline ended up being funny. But yeah, parts of that didn't feel great,” he went on to say.
His wife joined the discussion and said: "I did not like that you were considered unattractive on the show. That really bothered me.”
“The assumption that [Kumail's] not attractive did feel a little bit tied… because when you look at those men… If I were ranking completely objectively… Even my mom would call me and be like, 'Why are they saying that about him? I don't understand.' But yeah, it bugged me. I didn't like it,” she said.
Later in the interview, Nanjiani said: "Generally speaking, a big part of the ascribing of things that happens is sometimes it puts a filter on the world, and brown Asian men are completely desexualized.”
