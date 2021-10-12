Machine Gun Kelly lays bare the unseen side of his romance with Megan Fox

MGK and Megan Fox shared a rare glimpse into their relationship as they posed for British GQ Style

Hollywood star Megan Fox and beau rapper Machine Gun Kelly are sharing details about their relationship which have thus far been unknown to the public.

The Transformers actor, 35, and the Lace Up it maker, 31, shared a rare glimpse into their relationship as they posed for British GQ Style's Autumn/Winter 2021 issue.

"It should be light, but also we go to hell with each other,” said Kelly.

"It's ecstasy and agony for sure… I don't want people to think anything's perfect with us. I didn't say it was the darkest fairy tale for no reason,” he added.

The diva told the publication that when she first met her beau, she realized she had met her soulmate.

"[I was] definitely open [to] love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that. I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened," she said.

"It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect,” she added.