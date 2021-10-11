TikTok's Khaby Lame loses followers after posting anti-racist content

Khaby Lame responded at the TikTok followers who found his content offensive

TikTok's second most-followed star Khaby Lame is reportedly losing followers after sharing anti-racist messages on TikTok and Instagram.

Amassing 115 million followers, the Senegalese-Italian star has been making headlines for teasing Charli D'Amelio, who has 125.6 million, for the top spot.

This time, his race to the top was sidetracked after some angry followers decided to no longer support him after he shared an anti-racist message on his Instagram Stories which read: "Say no to racism".

This however, did not phase Khaby as he hit back with another post which urged his fanbase to spread positivity in the world.

"I’m seeing a lot of comments where people say: I unfollow you because you did this video," he began.

"I don’t mind guys, we are almost in 2022 and people still use racism because they have nothing to do in their life. Be happy, follow your dream and save the planet," he retaliated in another Instagram Story post.