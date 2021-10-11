TikTok's Khaby Lame loses followers after posting anti-racist content

TikTok's second most-followed star Khaby Lame is reportedly losing followers after sharing anti-racist messages on TikTok and Instagram.
Amassing 115 million followers, the Senegalese-Italian star has been making headlines for teasing Charli D'Amelio, who has 125.6 million, for the top spot.
This time, his race to the top was sidetracked after some angry followers decided to no longer support him after he shared an anti-racist message on his Instagram Stories which read: "Say no to racism".
This however, did not phase Khaby as he hit back with another post which urged his fanbase to spread positivity in the world.
"I’m seeing a lot of comments where people say: I unfollow you because you did this video," he began.
"I don’t mind guys, we are almost in 2022 and people still use racism because they have nothing to do in their life. Be happy, follow your dream and save the planet," he retaliated in another Instagram Story post.
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of ‘damaging her image’ by letting Prince Andrew ride her coattails
Experts believe the Firm sealed Prince Andrew’s fate within the Firm due to his ‘power play’ in the abuse case
Experts believe Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need to ‘desperately’ rethink the future after ‘relentlessly bad PR’
Experts believe the royal family will never again honour the Queen's Balmoral holiday tradition
Prince William, Kate Middleton called out for trying to ‘copy’ Diana’s ease with ordinary people for relevancy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have come under fire for allegedly running on ‘self-generated publicity’