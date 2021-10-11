Timothee Chalamet gives fans rare insight of upcoming film Wonka

Timothee Chalamet takes to Instagram to share snaps of himself in the costume

Timothee Chalamet has given fans some rare insight into his upcoming film Wonka.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared some photos from the Warner Bros. movie decked out in the chocolatier’s getup.

"The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last …WONKA," he captioned the snaps.

In the first snap, the actor can be seen wearing the costume embodying his character Willy Wonka.

In the second snap, the actor teased a closeup shot of the character's walking cane.

Needless to say, fans were over the moon after seeing the photos.

