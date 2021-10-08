Adele shares how she found peace after estranged father's death

Adele got candid about her relationship with her estranged father and how she was able to get closure after his death.
Speaking to Vogue and British Vogue, the 33-year-old vocal powerhouse, said that she was able to find peace through therapy after her father’s passing from bowel cancer.
"I know he loved me, and we actually got our peace before he died," she said. "
"When he passed, I had this sort of physical reaction. That fear left my body.
"My mom was incredible when my dad was at the final stages. She was there and helping."
It is pertinent to mention that Adele's parents separated when she was just 3 years old.
Prince Harry always maintained a burning desire to leave the Firm but ‘didn’t know how’ to step down
Duchess Camilla needs ‘extensive coaching’ to take Prince Charles’ role as consort
Adele sheds light on the real reason she marriage with Simon Konecki never worked out
Prince Harry blasted for staying silent over Princess Diana Musical representation
Willow Smith shares the story of a scary break-in attempt by a relentless cyberstalker
Prince Harry reportedly loves every second of ‘being a girl dad’ for daughter Lilibet