Adele shares how she found peace after estranged father's death

Adele's parents separated when she was just 3 years old

Adele got candid about her relationship with her estranged father and how she was able to get closure after his death.



Speaking to Vogue and British Vogue, the 33-year-old vocal powerhouse, said that she was able to find peace through therapy after her father’s passing from bowel cancer.

"I know he loved me, and we actually got our peace before he died," she said. "

"When he passed, I had this sort of physical reaction. That fear left my body.

"My mom was incredible when my dad was at the final stages. She was there and helping."

