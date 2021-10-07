‘Squid Game’ director refutes plagiarism allegations: ‘I did it first’

Director of the record-breaking Netflix series from South Korea, Squid Game, has stepped forth to slam rumours of the show being plagiarized.
Director of the show, Hwang Dong-hyuk has refuted claims that the series was a rip-off of a 2014-Japanese film, As The Gods Will, directed by Takashi Miike.
Several fans had pointed out similarities between the two projects, but the creator of the show came forth to reveal that the series was in works since way before the film.
“It is true that [the first game is] similar, but after that, there aren’t any similarities. I worked on [Squid Game in] 2008 and 2009, and at the time, the first game [had already been] fixed as Red Light Green Light,” he said in a press conference.
“It’s not really something that I wanna do, to claim ownership of this story. But if I had to say it, I would say I did it first,” he said.
