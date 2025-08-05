Matt Rife explains why he keeps his relationship private

Matt Rife has been making headlines with his rare comments about his relationship with fitness model Mariah Morse.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Matt shared insights into why he and Mariah have kept their relationship relatively private on social media.

Matt explained that he doesn't post much about his personal life on Instagram because "people are absolutely insane, and at this point I try to distance your personal and professional life as much as possible."

He also responded to speculation about a photo featuring Mariah, where some fans thought she was holding a bucket due to an optical illusion. "Hilarious. I didn’t see that. This is why you don’t share stuff from your personal life. People’s speculations are always 100% wrong," Matt said.

Despite keeping their relationship private, Matt did share a romantic photo with Mariah on Instagram to celebrate her birthday. The post featured a kiss between the two, giving fans a rare glimpse into their relationship.

TMZ confirmed that Matt and Mariah were dating back in March, but the couple has kept details about their relationship under wraps.

Matt's comments highlight the challenges of navigating personal and professional life in the public eye.

By keeping their relationship private, Matt and Mariah are able to maintain a sense of normalcy and avoid the scrutiny that often comes with being in the spotlight.