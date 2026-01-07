Kyle Richards considering rekindling romance with Mauricio Umansky after 2023 split?

Kyle Richards and her estranged husband Mauricio Umansky are not rekindling their romance.

On Tuesday, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that the 56-year-old TV personality and the real estate broker are still just friends.

“They are not getting back together or rekindling their romance,” a source said.

The confidant further told the outlet that the exes are “in a really good place right now” after calling it quits in July 2023.

“Kyle and Mau have done a good job maintaining normalcy in front of the girls especially during the holiday season,” a tipster said.

For those unversed, Kyle and Mauricio recently ignited reconciliation rumors when the two were seen getting cozy at a New Year’s Eve bash.

Now, an insider claimed that their four daughters were the reason they were seen together during the holidays.

“The girls aren’t pushing [a romantic reunion] either,” noted the confidant. “Of course it would be great if they called off their separation, but the family knows it’s most likely not going to happen.”

“They are genuinely friends right now and still have so much fun together,” the source said. “They have been loving towards one another but that doesn’t mean they are getting back together.”

“Everyone is very happy. They have come a long way and are back in a good place," a tipster added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kyle and Mauricio parted ways in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The exes share four daughters — Farrah, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum welcomed eldest daughter, Farrah, with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.