Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her real diet beyond 'bone broth'

Gwyneth Paltrow is once again clarifying the rumors that she lives off bone broth, revealing her favorite drink.

In a recent chat with Amy Poehler during the January 6 episode of her Good Hang podcast, the 53-year-old actress candidly talked about her usual diet.

“For some reason, people thought I only drank bone broth,” she said, referring to her 2023 interview, which later led to criticism of her food consumption.

The Marty Supreme star addressed the backlash at the time, “I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating french fries and whatever.”

Sharing a few benefits and why she loves to drink bone broth, Paltrow told Poehler, “I still like bone broth. I think it's fantastic for your gut. It's full of protein and collagen and all the things. I'll have it as like a cup of tea in the afternoon.”

Paltrow further shared she is a "big coffee drinker,” and prefers to enjoy it with “raw heavy cream.”

“I’m not the alt milk queen,” she added.

In an April 2024 episode of her The goop Podcast, the Iron Man star shared that she let herself enjoy certain foods after years of a strict diet.

“Brad [Falchuk] and I became paleo a few years ago now, although I'm a little sick of it — if I'm honest — and getting back into eating some sourdough bread and some cheese,” she said at the time.

Paltrow noted, "There, I said it, a little pasta. After being strict with it for so long," she added.