Sean Paul details hefty financial loss he incurred due to COVID-19

Sean Paul revealed he lost millions of dollars from losing out on concerts and tours because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapper said because of the virus, he hasn't been able to go on tours since two years.

“I landed March 8 [2020] from a tour with Shaggy in New Zealand," he told Page Six.

“I was on the plane with my mask on, and Shaggy [was] laughing at me like, ‘What are you doing yo bro? You making the plane smell like a hospital right now.’ I am spraying Lysol and wiping down… I said, ‘Yo bro I got asthma,’ so for me it was a definite lesson," he added.

The She Doesn't Mind rapper said the pandemic forced shut all of his live events.

“I’ve lost a lot of money because I travel more than six months out of the year. Like millions, all of that is from touring, but then I’ve also been spending money on charities," Paul said.

However, he said it was refreshing to take a break from everything because of the virus.

“Sometimes you have to take a break… With everything there is a silver lining, so I have enjoyed the family time, and I have enjoyed the extra studio time that I’ve been given," he revealed.