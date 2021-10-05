



Naomi Watts sends birthday greetings to ex-husband Liev Schreiber

Naomi Watts paid a sweet birthday tribute to ex-husband Liev Schreiber with a throwback picture on social media.



The former couple parted ways in September 2016 and share two children, Kai and Sasha.

Naomi took to IG, posted an adorable family picture and penned it with a sweet caption, "Happy birthday to this fellow Libra @lievschreiber, the other half of these precious gifts! [H]ope you have an amazing day!! [sic]"





As per People, Schreiber said, "It's always hard, you know? You build a life with someone and things change, And I think the way that we've looked at it is that we'll always be partners with these kids."



The Ray Donovan star added, "It's important to support each other, I was making some jokes at breakfast about Mommy with [the kids] and their eyes light up when I talk about her. You can see how important it is to them that their parents care about each other."