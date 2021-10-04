Ben Affleck reveals if he and George Clooney will ever share screens

George Clooney and Ben Affleck revealed if they’ll ever consider sharing screens together

George Clooney and Ben Affleck revealed if they’ll ever consider sharing screens together

Hollywood superstars George Clooney and Ben Affleck are known to be close friends but have never had a chance to work together.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the red carpet premier of The Tender Bar in Los Angeles, the two revealed if they’ll ever consider sharing screens together.

"We had great experience working together previously, he produced Argo [with me],” said Affleck.

"He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it's like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom,” he added.

Affleck went on to praise Clooney, saying he is "the best, most precise director I've ever worked with. He's just so good and so smart and creates a great environment.”

Speaking about whether or not he would ever work with Clooney, Affleck said: "I would love to. He's gotta hire me. I mean, he's gotta cast himself and hire me. Maybe that's the next step."

"He's a really really smart actor, and what I really learned about George as an actor, is George really understands exactly how to kind of calibrate a performance. He really understands the audience's expectations. The truth is, he's just really good at this thing,” he added.