Prince Andrew leaves Balmoral Castle to meet granddaughter

The second son of Queen Elizabeth was photographed by The Sun smiling and waving as he left the estate.

The second son of Queen Elizabeth was photographed by The Sun smiling and waving as he left the estate.

Prince Andrew has finally left Balmoral to meet his 12-day-old granddaughter in Windsor, according to the local media.

Andrew last week accepted service in the United States of a sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who said the Duke of York forced her to have sex with him at the London home of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.



The second son of Queen Elizabeth was photographed by The Sun smiling and waving as he left the estate.

The Duke's defence to Virginia Giuffre’s sexual assault allegations will be heard at a Nov 3 pre-trial hearing.

Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi earlier this month.

Beatrice, the tenth-in-line to the throne and the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, married property developer Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020.



The baby is the 12th great-grandchild for Britain's 95-year-old monarch.

