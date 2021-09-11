Jordyn Woods weighs in on the life-saving capabilities of exercise

Jordyn Woods recently turned to social media and weighed in on the life-saving talents of her brand new fitness application.

The singer started off by speaking at length about the impact of her brand new fitness app in an Instagram Story.



The post read, “About five years ago I was in a deep depression and then my father died. I put on a smile but every day was a different struggle and then I found fitness.”

“Working out became my therapy and my saving. With my app and my platform I have never said that losing weight is 'healthy' or that if you work out and use my plans 'you'll look like me.'”

She also went on to say, “But what I do know is that there are a lot of people who are just like me, who may be struggling to find their place in the world, or battle with their own anxiety and mental health. Working out saved me and I wanted to let everyone know we all start somewhere. You're beautiful at any weight, shape, or size, but you're not alone.”

Check it out below:



