‘MET Gala 2021’: Keke Palmer, Ilana Glazer gear up for red carpet hosting

‘MET Gala 2021’: Keke Palmer, Ilana Glazer gear up for hosting red carpet event

Stars Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer are to be given the hosting honours for the MET Gala 2021, which is to be officially live streamed on September 13, by Vogue.



The red carpet event will be graced with the presence of charming celebrities flaunting their elegance and style.

For those unversed, the dress theme of the event will be based on ‘American Independence’ which is inspired by the Costume Institute’s next exhibition “Part One - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

According to sources obtained by ET Canada, it was claimed that the fashion show would be returning twice this year due to repeated cancellations amid the pandemic last year.

The one held on September 13 EST would be a smaller event as compared to the second gala which would accommodate around 550 guests.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety protocols will be strictly followed throughout the event.