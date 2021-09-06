Sources detail Harry Style’s first-ever Las Vegas concert after lockdown

Sources recently highlighted Harry Style’s excitement after being allowed to hold a concert for the first time since lockdown.

A backstage video of the event was also captured by a fan and it featured both Styles and Olivia Wilde enjoying their time backstage before the start of the event.

Check it out below:

According to a number of sources, both Styles and Wilde had the night of their lives. One eyewitness admitted, “She was so happy and dancing all night!”

“It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song...and having a good time with the people she was with.”

The insider also dished over the energy Styles was emitting on stage during the entirety of the concert and went on to say, “The energy in the room was electric!”

“You could tell how much he missed being on stage. It was one of the best shows I've ever been to!"

Even when Styles ended up having a “slight mishap on stage,” he managed to bounce right back up, “recovered and then sprayed the crowd with water.”

The performances included some of his hits like Sign of the Times, Watermelon Sugar, Kiwi and even included a One Direction song named What Makes You Beautiful.