Prince Charles' former aide steps down as his charity gets accused of money fraud

Prince Charles' former aide Michael Fawcett, who was the chief executive officer of a charity headlined by Prince Charles has stepped down amid allegations of money scam.



The Prince Foundation has been accused of its middlemen charging hefty money for provision of access to the Prince of Wales, and keeping the funds for themselves, as reported by The Guardian.

The outlet quoted a rep for the foundation saying they were taking the recently surfaced allegations “very seriously.”



“The Prince’s Foundation takes very seriously the allegations brought to its attention by the Mail on Sunday relating to third parties who have introduced prospective donors to our charity in the past,” a spokesperson for the Prince’s Foundation said.

Previously, there were claims that wealthy individuals were being offered dinner with the Prince and an overnight stay at his Scotland mansion, Dumfries House, for a price of £100,000 (approximately $175,000 Canadian).



The Guardian also reported that an email allegedly lays out the play, “that fixers could take up to 25 per cent of the fees, which were intended for the royal’s charity ventures.”

Meanwhile, the sender of the email was identified as Michael Wynne-Parker, who says in the mail that five per cent of the fees went to him, with 20 per cent going to “another middleman."

It further mentioned that the money is to be paid to Burke’s Peerage — described as the “who’s who” of Britain’s aristocracy — while claiming that its editor, William Bortrick, was representing the prince.