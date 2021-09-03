Money Heist season 5: Spoiler Alert! Twitter in tears after season finale

Bella Ciao forever?

Money Heist season 5 is finally out and it has lived up to its firecracker reputation of pulse-racing twists and cliffhangers.

From the truth about Sierra's real identity to Tokyo's unexpected sacrifice, Netflix's La Casa De Papel is an amalgamation of interesting plot twists.

The show has officially released worldwide on Sept 3 and has only left fans asking for more of the Money Heist madness.

Take a look at some of the trending tweets that are making rounds on the internet while fans await part two of the season finale.

"The wait is over. La Banda is back. Money Heist Volume 5 Part 1 is now streaming," posts Netflix Philippines after the season release.

"Situation under control

Nobody**

Arturo - now i am gonna ruin their freaking plan," writes one user quoting Arturo Roman.

"If it's important, you can use mine

Professor is back!!!," writes another fan.

"Dont tell me Gandia is still alive after tokyo sacrificed herself," writes one fan.



Another adds, "First episode was lit AF ."



"Will Alicia Sierra, police Inspector for the Spanish police force, have the same faith as former Inspector Raquel Murillo?," tweets a user.



"Wait Over," excitedly tweets one fan ahead of the show.



"Ending is [heart emoticon]

Waiting for Volume 2," writes one fan eagerly.

"Tokyo and Nairobi meeting for the first time in afterlife," one adds with crying emoticons.





