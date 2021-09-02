Prince Harry accused of hypocrisy for blaming social media' for 'mass-scale misinformation'

During his surprise virtual appearance at GQ Men of the Year awards, Prince Harry blamed the media and social media for "mass-scale misinformation" that has caused Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy worldwide.

The Duke of Sussex, who presented a prize to the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, criticised those who "peddle in lies and fear".

Commenting on Harry's speech, royal biographer Angela Levin accused the Duke of hypocrisy.

"Harry is blaming 'the media and social media' for "mass-scale misinformation". He and Meghan didn't fall far behind during their chat to Oprah," she said.

Speaking at the event, Harry warned "until every community can access the vaccine and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at risk."

He said: "Less than 2 per cent of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point. And many of the healthcare workers are still not vaccinated."

The Duke of Sussex added,"We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one".