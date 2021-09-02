Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stalked each other on Instagram before first meeting

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were introduced to each other by a mutual friend

All royal fans are well aware that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met up for the first time by a mutual friend who played cupid.



But many may be unaware that it was social media that helped the two realize they could have a deeper connection as the two used it to stalk each other, as claimed by royal commentator Katie Nicholl, who added that the royal romance first started on Instagram.

During an interview with The Sun, Nicholl said: "Amazingly for a royal romance, it started on Instagram."

The royal expert added that the two stalked each other before deciding that they liked each other enough to meet in person.

Even though members of the British royal family aren’t allowed to have personal social media accounts, the Duke of Sussex did have a secret profile, as revealed by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand in their biography, Finding Freedom, in which they reveal the royal went unnoticed with the username @SpikeyMau5.

"With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account," Scobie and Durand wrote.