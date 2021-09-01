Royal family wary of burying the hatchet with Meghan and Harry?

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and William may be wary of reuniting with Meghan and Harry

It can take a while for the royal family to heal their rift with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, the relationship of the Sussexes with their relatives 'is still raw.'

He told Us Weekly, "Over the year, there must’ve been some discussions, some sort of attempt at reconciliation."

“But I keep saying that, you know … I’m not party to their private conversations, but I think it must be incredibly difficult to try and have those conversations because [other royals] must always be a bit worried about what Megan and Harry are going to reveal to the press or … in a new revised version of [Finding Freedom] or even in Prince Harry’s own book," the journalist added.

“I think that there’s perhaps a nervousness on the part of the royal family to say too much and to make too great in efforts to reconcile, even though I’m sure that they’d want to, if only for PR purposes, never mind for family peace,” he said.