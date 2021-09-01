CNN commentator Van Jones speaks up about Kim Kardashian dating rumours

Jones said he was never in a relationship with the KKW beauty founder

Famed CNN commentator Van Jones broke his silence over rumours he is dating Kim Kardashian.



Calling all such news 'absurd,' Jones said he was never in a relationship with the KKW beauty founder.

Speaking to Page Six at the reopening of Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club, the political commentator said, "I never made any comments about the rumours of me and Kim Kardashian dating as I found it absurd."

The 52-year-old added, "It was flattering for me, but it probably wasn’t flattering for her."

Jones' comment came weeks after Kim laughed off romance rumours during the Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s reunion special, The Final Curtain Part 1.

When host Andy Cohen asked the mother of four if she is involved with Jones, Kim claimed the false rumours had ended up being beneficial for her pal’s love life.

She explained, "Van texted me and was like, “This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful, so I owe you.'"