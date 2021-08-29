Chadwick Boseman honored in social media tribute for first anniversary

On the event of his first anniversary, social media blew up with death anniversary tributes for Chadwick Boseman.

The tributes have been shared by some of Boseman’s closest pals, colleagues, and fans.

For those unversed, the Black Panther star died from complications of colon cancer last year at the age of 43, after having hidden his diagnosis from the general public.

The tributes started rolling around near mid-day and Josh Gad was the first to claim, “Not a day goes by one year later, where it doesn’t still hurt. But in the darkness, he always reminds us of the light. He was an angel on this planet and is now a Saint on high. Love you and miss you more than ever… forever.”

Even Marvel Entertainment posted their own tribute for “our friend, our inspiration, and our King” Chadwick Boseman.

Last but not least, the actor’s fellow co-star Lupita Nyong'o also penned a loving note with a candid snap to go alongside it.



