Demi Lovato, Katy Perry say they believe in aliens

Aliens have always been an exciting topic for generations after generations. There are many theories concerning aliens since some people believe that there are other living entities in the galaxy besides humans.



The belief in supernatural entities is not limited to ordinary people, the topic continues to trigger curiosity among even A-list celebrities who believe in them to some extent.

Demi Lovato and Katy Perry, both American singers, share some of the same sentiments towards the aliens.

Perry, 36, began her singing career at the age of nine while performing in a church and she believes aliens exist and live in the universe.

“I see everything through a spiritual lens. I believe in a lot of astrology. I believe in aliens. Yes, aliens," Katy Perry claimed in an interview with GQ regarding her religious beliefs.

"I look up into the stars, and I imagine: How self-important are we to think that we are the only life-form?”

Demi Lovato held the same opinion as Katy Perry. “How self-centered would we be, as humans, to believe that we are the only living things in the universe?” Demi Lovato stated in an interview with Seth Meyers.

Similarly, Dwayne Johnson has his strange take on aliens. “I think they come in all forms, and they increase when you drink,” he said.



Former One Direction member Zayn Malik not only believes aliens, but he appears to be acting on their advice. He stated that one of the reasons he left the music band was because "an alien spoke to me in a dream."