Bella Hadid drops jaws during a stunning walk in London

Bella Hadid left fans in awe as she showed off a model figure to catch the eye in a leather mustard jacket and black trousers during her appearance in London.

The 24-year-old supermodel made time for a spot of shopping in the capital on Tuesday as she hit up Selfridges.

Gigi Hadid's sister was looking smashing in a leather mustard jacket and black slacks combo as she headed home after a tiring day of shopping.



Earlier, she was seen enjoying fun-filled moments with her brother Anwar and his girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Bella tried to fascinate fans with her stylish appearance in the town, rocking a sleek jacket over the top of a cider brown oversized blazer and white graphic tee.



On Monday, Bella was seen with her new boyfriend Marc Kalman, leaving Ibiza on a private jet after a romantic getaway. The couple have been inseparable during recent weeks with some passionate displays of affection during their time together.

Prior to becoming romantically involved with art director Marc, Bella was in a long-term relationship with The Weeknd, which ended for good in 2019.