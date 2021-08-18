Meghan's friend who received backlash for mocking the Queen to appear in TV show with Nicole Kidman

US actress Melissa McCarthy, a friend of Meghan Markle, recently received backlash for appearing in a video with the Duchess of Sussex. McCarthy and Meghan were accused of mocking Queen Elizabeth in the video released on the 40th birthday of Prince Harry's wife.



The actress, in a latest interview discussed her upcoming TV series in which she plays a romantic novelist suffering from a broken heart and a declining career.

She said, "Nine Perfect Strangers," the new Hulu TV series,brings up big philosophical questions, including "what will be changed when you're gone? Who will care? What have you left behind?".



Nicole Kidman plays the lead role in the show which is based on the 2018 best-selling book by Liane Moriarty.



Melissa McCarthy and Meghan's video was published on Meghan and Harry's website.

