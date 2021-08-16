Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson part ways after six months of dating

Phoebe Dynevor, Pete Davidson split due to busy work schedules and distance

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits after six months of dating.



The Bridgerton actress and Saturday Night Live comedian parted ways due to busy work schedules and distance, as reported by Metro.

"Pete and Phoebe’s romance was a real whirlwind and from the start they were both totally committed," an insider said. "But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work."

"Phoebe has had back-to-back filming dates with Bridgerton in the UK," noted the source.

Meanwhile, Pete has been in the US filming Saturday Night Live as well as filming the movie Meet Cute, with Kaley Cuoco.

According to multiple sources, the couple last met each other in July and have been unable to see each other since then because of travel restrictions.

The source added to The Sun, "Their mates think they make a great couple but the distance has made it completely unworkable.

"They had fun and will remain close but unless something drastic changes their relationship won’t recover."