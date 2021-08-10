 
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 10, 2021

Queen Elizabeth unlikely to attend Church service in Scotland due to COVID-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Aug 10, 2021
Queen Elizabeth unlikely to attend Church service in Scotland due to COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth is spending her first  summer holiday in Scotland after Prince Philip's death  who died at the age of 99 in April.

During her stay, the monarch would avoid Crathie Kirk services, said a senior royal correspondent on Tuesday.

He said that the Queen has generally worshiped privately during the pandemic. 

Richard Palmer, who is associated with Daily Express said, worshipers in Scotland still have to wear face masks in Church and give contact details.

"With the Scottish government still urging caution, there obviously remains some concern and a desire to limit the risks to a 95-year-old monarch. Wearing a face mask throughout a church service may not be to her liking either," he said.


