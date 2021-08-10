Queen Elizabeth unlikely to attend Church service in Scotland due to COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth is spending her first summer holiday in Scotland after Prince Philip's death who died at the age of 99 in April.

During her stay, the monarch would avoid Crathie Kirk services, said a senior royal correspondent on Tuesday.

He said that the Queen has generally worshiped privately during the pandemic.

Richard Palmer, who is associated with Daily Express said, worshipers in Scotland still have to wear face masks in Church and give contact details.

"With the Scottish government still urging caution, there obviously remains some concern and a desire to limit the risks to a 95-year-old monarch. Wearing a face mask throughout a church service may not be to her liking either," he said.



