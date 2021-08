Iqra Aziz celebrates as Geo TV drama 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' crosses 1 billion views on Youtube

Web Desk

Geo TV's "Khuda Aur Mohabbat" broke all records in the history of Pakistani dramas as it crossed 1 billion views on YouTube.

"Khuda Aur Mohabbat" features Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in the lead roles. Iqra Aziz took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement. Sharing a poster of the drama, the actress wrote, "MASHALLA".



A production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's 7th Sky Entertainment, the hit Geo TV drama is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.