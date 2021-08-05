Blake Shelton details ‘awkward conversations’ with friends post ‘small’ wedding

Award winning singer and songwriter Blake Shelton recently got about having to answer a hoard of ‘awkward conversations’ with friends after having a small wedding ceremony.

The singer got candid about it all during his interview with SiriusXM's Storme Warren.

There he was quoted saying, “I've had awkward conversations with so many of my friends. 'Oh, oh, yeah. I read about that. How was that?' Listen, we kept it small, get over it. That's not about you. So, there's a lot of them.”

For those unversed, Blake Shelton tied the knot with ‘the love of his life’ Gwen Stefani in an intimate ceremony on July 3rd 2021 alongside a handful of attendees in his family ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

A number of notable number of faces were unable to attend the ceremony due to covid-19 restrictions, the biggest of which being Adam Levine, who had an open performance invitation to the soiree.



