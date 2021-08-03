 
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 3, 2021

Kim Kardashian displays her true beauty in beach photoshoot

Kim Kardashian shared her sizzling snaps from a pristine white beach to teas her estranged husband Kanye West ahead of his second Donda listening party.

The 40-year-old reality Tv star was in top shape as she was photographed at a beach in black skimpy outfit. The crystal blue waters could be seen behind her.

The 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star took to Instagram on Monday and posted her latest photos, showing off her killer curves.

The makeup mogul had a bit of fun with her caption as she wrote: 'Resting beach face.'

Her latest post to promote her beauty line comes after Kanye West announced to host another Donda listening party. The mother-of-four, at the first jam-packed event, showed up with their kids - North (8), Saint (5), Chicago (3), and Psalm (2) and sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian left little to the imagination as she displayed her true beauty in the latest photoshoot, seemingly teasing her estranged husband Kanye West.

