Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck already house-hunting together

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship is heading forward at a quick pace.



The Batman actor and the Hustlers star are already looking for houses to live in together in Los Angeles, reported TMZ.

The couple was spotted sharing getting intimate while house hunting in LA’s ritzy Holmby Hills neighbourhood, as per the tabloid.

Moreover, Entertainment Tonight also reported the same, citing the couple’s close friends who told the outlet that they “wouldn’t be surprised” if the two “ended up moving together.”

"They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority. J.Lo falls hard and has certainly done the same with Ben again this time around,” a source told ET.

"Ben is a guy's guy and does his own thing, which J.Lo loves. He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means. They just support and love each other,” the insider added.