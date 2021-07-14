Ashley Graham reveals she is expecting her second baby

In February, Ashley Graham said she is open to having another baby soon

Ashley Graham's clan is growing!



The supermodel announced she is expecting her second baby with husband, Justin Erwin.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Graham announced, "The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. i'm just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us," she wrote while captioning a maternity photo captured by her husband.

On Father's Day last month, Graham praised Ervin, writing, "Isaac is so fortunate to have such a supportive, loving, compassionate, and incredible dad like you. getting to witness you be a father is the greatest gift."

Speaking with WSJ. Magazine at the time, she said, "I would get pregnant yesterday if I could," adding that "I've 'accidentally' had unprotected sex while I'm ovulating just to see if I can while I'm breastfeeding."