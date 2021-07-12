Prince William fuming at Meghan, Harry as he refuses to 'accept anymore nonsense'

Royal expert said it is clear is that there is a line in the sand for Prince William

Prince William is reportedly furious at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for plungingthe royal family into crisis with their exit.



The Duke of Cambridge has sent a warning to the Sussexes telling them he will not accept anymore drama from them.

The Mail on Sunday’s diarist Charlotte Griffiths revealed, "Most people thought the main blame for the fall-out was not Meghan, but instead the brothers themselves.



"A new picture is emerging that William is much tougher in this situation than we previously thought. He is very, very firm. He was much tougher behind the scenes very early on.

"He was not taking anymore nonsense from very early on it seems," Griffiths added.

The Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English added, "We are not going to be seeing William complain about any article or programme. But what is clear is that there is a line in the sand for him."