 
close
Sat Jul 10, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 10, 2021

Kylie Jenner, Stormi rock out to Beatles Classic in sing-along duo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 10, 2021
Kylie Jenner, Stormi rock out to Beatles Classic in sing-along duo
Kylie Jenner, Stormi rock out to Beatles Classic in sing-along duo

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi recently rocked out to an iconic Beatles cover song titled Blackbird and had fans gushing right from the very start.

After Stormi ended her short performance, Kylie started gushing over her daughter and praising her singing skills by saying “That was beautiful, my baby!”

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment

Latest News