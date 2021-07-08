Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance going strong as their families 'get along well'

Ben Affleck gets Jennifer Lopez and it's nice and fun when they're together, says insider

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's families are getting serious with each other as their families come together to support them.



The couple loves to spend time with each other's kids who are adjusting well to their brewing relationship.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, "JLo and Ben's families are getting along great and they are making an effort to take things slow when it comes to their kids."



Lopez, too, "is so happy with Ben," the insider shared. "He is so laid-back and chill and he makes her laugh nonstop. He is caring, sweet and supportive of her, but not competitive with her when it comes to their careers and fame."

About the duo's recent getaway in Hamptons, the source shared, "Ben just gets her and it's nice and fun when they're together," the source concluded. "They have so much in common and it's like they never ended their relationship years ago. They have picked up right where they left off." Lovely!